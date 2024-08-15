Phl, SG to solidify bilateral relations

The Philippines and Singapore eyes developing better bilateral relations, both President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Thursday.

Both leaders made the commitment after Shanmugaratnam and Marcos had their bilateral meeting in Malacañang as part of the Singaporean President's three-day state visit.

In the meeting, Marcos expressed hope in promoting "closer and enhanced cooperation with Singapore in existing areas such defense and security, trade and investment, and new areas such sustainability and in energy."

He also described the bilateral relations between the Philippines and Singapore as "deep and multi-faceted."

Meantime, Shanmugaratnam pointed out that Singapore and the Philippines are looking at further enhancing collaboration on "areas such as healthcare, the environment," and others, the official from Singapore admitted the "fine progress" being made on the relationship of both countries.

“So, I think we are making fine progress and it’s a phase of our relationship that shouldn’t be business as normal, incremental change after each meeting. But we really want to take it on a new trajectory. Under your leadership, I’m confident we’ll be able to achieve that,” said the Singaporean leader.

Two months following Marcos' travel to Singapore to deliver the keynote address in the 2024 Shangri-La Dialogue, the Singaporean leader visited the Philippines upon the invitation of Marcos.

Both Singapore and Philippines commemorate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.