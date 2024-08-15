PCG modernization a priority, says DoTr

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Thursday assured that the agency is prioritizing the modernization of the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) aerial and marine assets amid the lack of equipment that can be used during environmental catastrophes, especially during oil spills.

DoTr Secretary Jaime Bautista -- during a meeting with the maritime cluster of the DoTr – assured of improving the PCG’s air and water fleets to better protect the West Philippine Sea and avoid a repeat of oil spill incidents that have damaged the country’s marine environment.

He also assured PCG officials of the agency’s support to strengthen its capability in responding to maritime incidents and man the country’s coastlines, especially in WPS.

“We should prioritize the modernization of your sea and air assets. The DOTr’s support to your modernization plan manifests our solidarity to your noble cause of protecting our seas,” said Bautista.

“This is integral to fulfilling your other mandates, more so at any calculated response at the West Philippine Sea. The DOTr commits to provide the coast guard needed assistance to achieve zero casualty incident target,” he added.

Bautista also said the PCG must assess existing resources to gauge its capability and strategize in carrying out its mandate as he stressed that activating emergency plans must be automatic and immediate to prevent any maritime disaster.