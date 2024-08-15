PBA lowers opening day ticket prices

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is giving its loyal fans a treat for its 49th season by selling its opening day tickets at a lower price.

Tickets for the lower box, upper box and general admission for the opener on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum are pegged at an affordable P49 each.

“Being the 49th season, the (PBA) Board thought why don’t we do something special for the opening. Because it’s our 49th, the Board has agreed that all tickets, first-come, first-served, upper box and above, will be P49,” PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said during the league’s Season 49 presser Wednesday at the Shangri-La EDSA.

“During the opening day, tickets will be P49 for everybody who will come and watch the opening day. During the opening day, we normally have a lot of fans who come and attend.”

The move is one of the league’s efforts to bring the fans back into game venues.

Ticket prices in the premium box are at P1000 each while Patron A, B and C are sold at P635, P485 and P385, respectively.

Opening day will pit Philippine Cup champion Meralco and Magnolia at 7:30 p.m. after the 4 p.m. Season 48 LEO Awards to be followed by the 5 p.m. opening ceremonies.