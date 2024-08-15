P20-M ‘kush’ intercepted at NAIA

Operatives from the Bureau of Customs Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA) nabbed a Thai woman at Manila’s main airport recently after arriving from Bangkok with nearly $360,000 worth of marijuana.

The passenger — identified as Sirirut Taweesup — was intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 3 by agents of the BoC, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

Following extensive physical checks, K9 inspections, and x-ray scanning of the suspect luggage, among other stringent baggage screening procedures, the illegal substances were discovered.

Authorities found 13 vacuum-sealed plastic bags containing 14,825 grams of high-grade marijuana, also known as “Kush,” in her luggage. The drugs have an estimated street value of P20.755 million.

Taweesup was turned over to drug agents for investigation and will face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.