Obiena receives P500K from Manila LGU

Olympian pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena, a native of Tondo and a University of Santo Tomas alumnus, received a P500,000 reward from the local government of Manila.

Mayor Honey Lacuna presented the symbolic check to Obiena at City Hall, praising the athlete for bringing pride to the city and the country.

“We congratulate Ernest John Obiena on his best Olympics finish so far in his still young athletics career,” Lacuna said. “Our Manileño pole vaulter from Tondo is proudly and joyfully welcomed back home.”

Obiena placed fourth in the men’s pole vault at the Paris 2024 Olympics, clearing a height of 5.90 meters.

Lacuna lauded Obiena’s sportsmanship for acknowledging the new world and Olympic records set by Sweden’s Armand Duplantis as she also expressed hopes that Obiena’s achievement would inspire other Manilans to excel in sports.