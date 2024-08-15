Nueva Ecija, Batangas post contrasting wins

Nueva Ecija and Batangas took different routes forward in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season elimination round on Wednesday at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Nueva Ecija Vanguards started strong and went on to tally a wire-to-wire 65-57 victory over Davao Occidental while the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters shook off a sluggish opening to subdue the Parañaque Patriots, 80-72.

Meanwhile, the Bataan Risers trounced the Bicolandia Oragons, 108-91, in the opener to climb to 6-16.

Leaning on a spread-out offense, Nueva Ecija erected a 43-24 halftime spread and repelled Davao’s comeback attempts to notch its 18th win against two losses in the two-division, 29-team tournament.

JC Cullar presided over the Rice Vanguards’ repeated assaults with 10 points, followed by Robby Celiz with nine points and 10 rebounds, Ed Daquioag with nine points and Mer Jasper Ayaay with seven points.

Davao, which slid to 15-8, got 13 points from Mark Tallo and eight each from Chris Lalata and Dariel Bayla.

While Nueva Ecija took off right away, Batangas played catch up to Parañaque until the middle of the second quarter, 24-29.

Jeckster Apinan, Levi Hernandez and Cedric Ablaza found their range and pushed the Rum Masters ahead, 62-60, after the third quarter.

MJ dela Virgen and Hernandez then combined for 14 points, outscoring the entire Patriots, who could only produce 12 points, to propel Batangas to a 16-7 slate.

Ablaza finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors over Hernandez, who had 15 points and six rebounds, Apinan, who finished with 14 points and four rebounds, and Dela Virgen, who posted 11 points, five assists, three rebounds and plus four steals.

King Importante also shone for Batangas, the 2018 MPBL inaugural titlist, with 12 rebounds and six points and so did Dawn Ochea with six points, seven rebounds and five blocks.