NO SWINE FEVER IN LA LOMA

Pork lechon vendors at the Lechon Capital, La Loma, remain unaffected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak, with stalls operating normally on Thursday, 15 August, 2024. However, entry of livestock, poultry, and meat products into Manila is delayed due to checkpoints set up across Metro Manila. This is part of a joint operation by the Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to contain ASF. ASF is a highly contagious and fatal viral disease affecting both domestic and feral swine of all ages. The provincial government of Batangas has recently declared a state of calamity due to the ASF spread. King Rodriguez