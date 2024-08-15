New digital wallet empowering Phl MSMEs launched

To further provide micro, small, and medium enterprises with more options and support their entrepreneurial journey, a new digital wallet from one of the country’s leading digital financial services Paymongo recently launched PayMongo Wallet.

PayMongo CEO Jojo Malolos said on Thursday that the Paymongo Wallet is designed to make digital transactions easier for Filipino MSMEs.

Malolos said PayMongo Wallet is set to revolutionize digital financial transactions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the Philippines, offering a seamless, secure, and inclusive solution.

“PayMongo Wallet streamlines online business operations and enhances financial management, helping Filipino SMEs thrive in the digital age,” Malolos said.

Malolos explained that in a market where SMEs constitute a significant portion of businesses, the PayMongo Wallet is designed to support these enterprises as they adapt to an evolving digital economy.

“Our goal is to help SMEs stay competitive in a digital-first world,” Malolos added.

Malolos said that the PayMongo Wallet is a game-changer for local businesses. “In today’s digital age, having smooth and secure financial transactions is a must for any business. It’s not just about convenience; it’s about creating a better experience for both merchants and their customers while ensuring top-notch online security,” Malolos said.