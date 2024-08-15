New Camp Bagong Diwa jail in peril if ‘Big One’ hits

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) confirmed Thursday that the new jail facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan Taguig City was constructed without consultation from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) despite the latter flagged that it sits on top of the West Valley Fault four years before it was built.

BJMP chief Jail Director Ruel Rivera said that they had coordinated with the concerned agencies, including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), prior to undertaking the jail facility but confirmed that was no talks between the department and the Philvolcs concerning its safety.

"In coordination with Phivolcs, none. But, the engineers looked at the corresponding things, [such as] how strong the materials in case some calamities happen there. We also have a security survey of the BJMP, Mr. chairman,” Rivera said in Filipino at the House Committee on Appropriations budget hearing.

Rivera’s remark came in response to House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro’s query about how the construction of the jail facility pushed through notwithstanding the warning of former Philvolcs director Renato Solidum as early as 2015 that it was unsafe and should not be occupied as it was positioned atop an active fault line.

Reports showed that Solidum, who is now the secretary of the Department of Science and Technology -- the mother agency of Phivolcs -- had complained that they were not consulted by the concerned government agencies and private firms before implementing the said construction project.

According to Phivolcs, areas in the West Valley Fault are the most vulnerable to the Big One or an earthquake with a magnitude of no less than 7.2 on the Richter scale.

The West Valley Fault is one of the two major fault segments of the Valley Fault System, which traverses through the cities of Metro Manila, including Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, Pasig, Makati and Muntinlupa.