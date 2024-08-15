NBI rescues brothel workers

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday reported that its operatives rescued 59 people — including minors — and arrested 12 people which included an Iranian national during a raid on a suspected brothel in Makati City recently.

The owners and operators of Neon Nights and Fyre will face charges of violating the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and those arrested were brought to the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago vowed to continue cracking down on prostitution establishments.

The operation stemmed from a tip from a nongovernmental organization about human trafficking at Neon Nights and Fyre. The establishments allegedly offered sexual services provided by guest relations officers, some of whom were minors.