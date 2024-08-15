Memorial gets usual spot back

WASHINGTON (AFP) — The Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial tournament is set to return to its usual spot two weeks before the US Open, according to the 2025 US PGA Tour schedule unveiled on Wednesday.

On the eve of the start of this year’s PGA FedEx Cup playoffs, the tour revealed a 39-event campaign starting 2 to 5 January in Hawaii and ending with next year’s Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on 21 to 24 August.

The Memorial was shuffled to the week before the US Open this year in a revised schedule due in part to the Paris Olympics.

The biggest change in location for the tour involves the Truist Championship on 8 to 11 May, which moves from Quail Hollow in Charlotte to The Philadelphia Cricket Club for one year so the North Carolina course can host the 2025 PGA Championship the following week.

The second leg of next year’s playoffs, the BMW Championship, will be played at Caves Valley in suburban Baltimore, which last hosted the event in 2021.

After a solid 2024 debut, the tour again will offer eight signature events with smaller fields and bigger purses.

Those tournaments start with The Sentry and include the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Heritage, Truist and Memorial.

The last on the list is the Travelers Championship, which takes place just after the US Open at Oakmont on 12 to 15 June.

“The new schedule and competitive changes introduced in 2024 were significant steps toward creating the best version of the PGA Tour for our fans and players,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

“Fields were significantly stronger across the board while the signature events provided fans more opportunities to see the PGA Tour’s best competing head-to-head.”

The lineup also includes The Players Championship on 13 to 16 March with the Houston Open and Texas Open ahead of the Masters on 10 to 13 April at Augusta National.

Next year’s final major, the British Open, will be 17 to 20 April at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.