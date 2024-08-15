MCIA unveils more environmentally-friendly tech

The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) and Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. announced on 14 August, 2024, that Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has adopted bridge-mounted equipment (BME) technology.

MCIAA General Manager Julius Neri Jr. stated that Mactan Cebu is likely the first airport in the country to use BME. The system is designed to reduce aircraft carbon footprints and lower airline costs by 40 to 60 percent. It consists of two key components: the ground power unit and Pre-Conditioned Air, both of which are connected to the boarding bridges at the airport terminal. While the airplane is parked, the equipment provides the necessary electrical power for the aircraft.

He explained that shifting from auxiliary power units (APU) to BME will significantly decrease the airport's carbon footprint and reduce costs for airlines.

"International airports like Hong Kong, Zurich, Dublin, and Munich have adopted these innovative solutions to minimize their ecological footprint, and MCIA is thrilled to join these airports and hopeful about its impact in the global sustainability movement," said Aboitiz InfraCapital-MCIA Chief Executive Officer Athanasios Titonis.

"Traditionally, aircraft rely on mobile ground power units—small, diesel-powered engines that are noisy, emit fumes, and occupy valuable space on parking stands. Transitioning from diesel-powered units to BME offers substantial operational and environmental advantages for airport users and the local community," said Deputy Operations Officer Aldwin Uy.

The BME technology is currently deployed in 13 of MCIA's 18 boarding bridges, with the total cost of the equipment amounting to approximately P300 million.

"With the multiple benefits of BME services, we are confident in the support of our airline partners to implement these sustainable solutions at MCIA. Together, we can reduce our environmental impact and pave the way for a greener future in aviation," Titonis emphasized.

MCIA is the second-largest airport in the Philippines, serving over 11 million foreign and local passengers annually. It is the second busiest airline hub in the country and is operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. under a concession agreement with the Philippine Government.