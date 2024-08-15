Mayor Pacquiao to probe market stall rental anomalies

General Santos City—Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the alleged anomalies regarding flea market stall rentals at the Gensan Oval Plaza. The decision follows a series of complaints she received after a dialogue with stall owners.

In a Facebook post, City Administrator Atty. Franklin Gacal confirmed that the mayor has ordered him to investigate the organizers of the flea market stalls ahead of the upcoming Tuna Festival 2024 in September.

Gacal said Pacquiao received the complaints about rentals and other fees directly from the stall owners.

“The mayor has talked to the complainants, and she assured them that she will call the attention of those involved and [it] will be investigated,” Gacal stressed.

“To all stall owners of the flea market who became victims, this is your time to stand up and fight the anomalies at the flea market area,” he added.

The mayor also issued an executive order directing the General Santos City Tourism Council to manage the festival market operations for the upcoming 2024 Tuna Festival.