Makati Med completes ISO audit

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) has successfully completed the ISO 9001:2015 accreditation surveillance audit conducted from 31 July to 2 August, 2024. Auditors from TÜV Rheinland evaluated MakatiMed’s operations across its four sites: the main hospital, MakatiMed Care Access | Araneta City, MakatiMed Outpatient Center at Discovery Primea, and the MakatiMed Wellness Center.

The audit aimed to ensure that MakatiMed maintains its Quality Management System and addresses areas for improvement identified in last year’s evaluation. The hospital achieved full compliance during the audit.

MakatiMed Interim Co-President & CEO and Medical Director, Saturnino P. Javier, MD, expressed pride in the achievement. “The ISO auditors lauded our willingness and resolve to embrace new opportunities for improvement to achieve excellence in all aspects of healthcare delivery,” Dr. Javier said.

“These accreditation activities help us forge a culture of compliance and continuous learning that ensures the highest standards of quality and safety not only for our patients but also for all healthcare professionals,” he added.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard provides a framework for enhancing performance, meeting customer expectations, and demonstrating a commitment to quality.