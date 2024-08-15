Louie Heredia and his phenomenal hit song ‘Nag-iisang Ikaw’ 

Singer Louie Heredia was discovered by composer Cecile Azarcon in San Francisco, California, USA while he was studying college there.

Azarcon, considered as one of the Philippines’ most prolific songwriters, was a guest pianist in a dinner hosted by Consul General in San Francisco, Romy Arguelles. “I was invited too, and somebody asked me to sing. I did sing ‘Lift Up Your Hands,’ a composition by Cecile Azarcon.”

When he went home to Manila that summer of 1985, he guested in the show of Elvira Manahan and Eddie Mercado, Two for the Road. Vicor/Viva Films boss Vic del Rosario was watching then. The next day, Heredia signed a recording contract and the rest is history.

“Earlier as a kid, I already guested in Two for the Road show, singing ‘Top of the World’ by Karen Carpenter. I enjoyed the feel of being in the studio with all the lights, cameras, staff, etc. It’s not a surpise that I ended up in show business a couple of years after,” recalls Heredia, who took up business management at Notre Dame de Namur University at Belmont, California and graduated cum laude in 1987.

He vividly remembers that Kris Aquino and he hosted GMA Network’s Penthouse Live when Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez went on their honeymoon. “We hosted the show for two Sundays and after that I was offered my own TV show in ABS-CBN entitled Lots to Catch.”

Many years after he became a regular host in the noontime show Lunchdate on GMA 7, with Randy Santiago, Lito Pimentel, Tina Revilla, Toni Rose Gayda and Jon Santos. “I was a host in this show for about four years and this experience and training really helped me to be comfortable as a host and as a performer.”

Then he was offered his first movie by Regal Films, Menudo at Pandesal, but his manager declined.

“She wanted me to be known as a singer or a recording artist and not as an actor. Although I had done numerous TV dramas in the past,” he says.

Then his bosses at Vicor Music Corp. wanted him to sing Tagalog songs because they felt that he would be able to reach to the masses, or ordinary people, more if he sang Tagalog songs. So they gave him “Nag-iisang Ikaw,” composed and tailor-made by one of the country’s top composers Vehnee Saturno. At first he did not want to sing this song since he found it so “baduy” (in poor taste). It was then not his style but an insider in Vicor told him that if he did not record the song, they would release him of his contract with them.

“So, I had no choice but to record the song,” Lovie said. “Vehnee Saturno, aside from being the composer of the song, was also assigned to be the producer of the song. He guided me every inch of the way during the recording of ‘Nag-iisang Ikaw,’ and I guess we did everything right since the song gave me a Double Platinum Record Award and this is the same song that made Louie Heredia.”

To this date, many other top performers have revived “Nag- iisang Ikaw.”

Nowadays, he spends most of his ample time in Tagaytay City when he is not travelling abroad. As to his personal philosophy in life, he adheres to be always do one’s best in everything that one does.

“Even if certain situations did not work out, at least I know I did my best,” he concludes with a sweet, wide smile.