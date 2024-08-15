Kylie Verzosa loves modern, masculine men’s innerwear

SOLÁ, the clothing venture by Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, unveiled its menswear additions, including short sleeve shapewear, sleeveless shapewear, and boxer shapewear shorts.

During the product launch held last, 31 July in a bar at the Bonifacio Global City, Verzosa proudly launched the men’s inner clothing, emphasizing its high demand.

“The team did a lot of market research, before starting the process. We had so many revisions, trying to figure out the right type of fits,” Verzosa said.

SOLÁ eyes that these latest market additions could reveal the “modern masculine” — for men to express who they want to be and for them to be “unboxed” from a man’s stereotype.

The shapewear is made of nylon and elastane — materials that according to Verzosa, were studied and sourced well to ensure the innerwear’s comfortability and flexibility.

Elastane, also known as Spandex or Lycra — which is usually used in skin-tight clothing — is a synthetic fiber that is known for its insane elasticity and flexibility.

Perfect fit

I received a medium-sized short-sleeve shapewear shirt. Upon opening it, I stumbled because from the outside, the shirt really looked small. But once the shirt is worn, it magically expands. The shirt is tight, but it is not suffocating at all. I can still move without feeling any body restrictions at all. With the great elasticity of the innerwear, Verzosa mentioned during the product launch that it makes one of the best clothing for pre- and post-workout activities.

However, take note that Verzosa herself mentioned that their inner wear are not suggested to be worn during the main workout activity.

Among the health benefits of Verzosa’s innerwear are better compression. It increases the blood flow circulation, and it relaxes the muscles and sells most importantly, it fixes the body posture. Aside from men’s inner clothing, SOLÁ also sell boxer shapewear shorts, classic shapewear bodysuit, mid-thigh shapewear, strapless shapewear bodysuit, shapewear briefs and nipple tapes.

With no physical store yet, interested buyers can checkout SOLÁ products through their official website, sola.com.ph and through the Shopee app.