Jericho Rosales reveals how his dates with Janine Gutierrez came to be

Sightings of Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez were far from staged to promote their first teleserye together, Lavender Fields. It was not deliberate or manufactured to increase interest in their project.

“What you see is what you get,” Rosales emphasized during his solo media huddle for his new series on Tuesday, 13 August.

“I was the one who actually asked Janine, ‘Janine, do you want to go to a museum?’ She replied, ‘How old are you na? Hindi ka pa nakakapunta doon (Haven’t you been there yet)? So, we did (go to the museum),” he shared about their recent date at the National Museum, which has since gone viral.

Regarding their sighting inside a chic mall at BGC, Rosales disclosed that he’s “a mall rat.”

“I used to work in a mall. I used to be a pizza boy. Naubos yung pera ko (I spent all my money) playing Street Fighter and hockey,” he said.

Working for the first time in Lavender Fields, Rosales got to see Gutierrez’s winning traits.

“If you know her... I’ve known her for a while. She’s a very sweet person. Everybody on the set loves her. She’s sweet, loving, family-oriented and passionate about her work,” he shared.

That said, Rosales felt that Gutierrez’s character, Iris Buenavidez, represents “a monumental shift for her.”

Rosales and Gutierrez are both so passionate about their craft that they even sought the help of a professional acting coach.

“We had a meeting with Ana Feleo and discussed the characters together outside of work. We had a four-hour meeting with Ana just to discuss Iris and Tyrone,” he said, explaining their way of getting a better understanding of their characters.