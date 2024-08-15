Jericho Rosales reveals how his dates with Janine Gutierrez came to be

Sightings of Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez were far from staged to promote their first teleserye together, Lavender Fields. It was not deliberate or manufactured to increase interest in their project.
“What you see is what you get,” Rosales emphasized during his solo media huddle for his new series on Tuesday, 13 August.
“I was the one who actually asked Janine, ‘Janine, do you want to go to a museum?’ She replied, ‘How old are you na? Hindi ka pa nakakapunta doon (Haven’t you been there yet)? So, we did (go to the museum),” he shared about their recent date at the National Museum, which has since gone viral.
Regarding their sighting inside a chic mall at BGC, Rosales disclosed that he’s “a mall rat.”
“I used to work in a mall. I used to be a pizza boy. Naubos yung pera ko (I spent all my money) playing Street Fighter and hockey,” he said.
Working for the first time in Lavender Fields, Rosales got to see Gutierrez’s winning traits.
“If you know her... I’ve known her for a while. She’s a very sweet person. Everybody on the set loves her. She’s sweet, loving, family-oriented and passionate about her work,” he shared.
That said, Rosales felt that Gutierrez’s character, Iris Buenavidez, represents “a monumental shift for her.”
Rosales and Gutierrez are both so passionate about their craft that they even sought the help of a professional acting coach.
“We had a meeting with Ana Feleo and discussed the characters together outside of work. We had a four-hour meeting with Ana just to discuss Iris and Tyrone,” he said, explaining their way of getting a better understanding of their characters.
Janine finds Jericho admission sweet and refreshing
Gutierrez was clueless about what she and Rosales would be asked when they attended their solo media huddle for Lavender Fields.
“I didn’t know what he was going to say if he was going to be asked,” the actress said.
“Nakakatawa siya. Sabi niya, ‘Sinabi ko na lahat (He’s funny. He said, ‘I’ve already said everything),’” she added.
Gutierrez finds Rosales’ gesture in admitting they were already dating “sweet and refreshing.”
Being on a date with Rosales gave the actress a glimpse of what the actor is like up close and personal.
“One of the things I like about him is that he’s so chill, down-to-earth and friendly with other people. He doesn’t really care kung nasaan ka kahit madaming tao (where you are, even if there are a lot of people). He’s so outgoing,” she said.
She also shared how their museum date came to be.
“Actually, ‘yung museum (date) na ‘yun, we just talked about it in passing na we have never been in a national museum. Ako, I enjoy talaga museums,” she said, adding that she has some friends there she wanted to meet.
Before going there, Gutierrez warned the actor.
“National Museum ‘yun ha, maraming tao. Parang game lang siya sa lahat (That’s the National Museum, you know, it’s crowded. He seems to be up for anything),” she said.
Gutierrez still can’t believe the actor shared their date with the press.
“Actually, it’s funny because it’s so unexpected. It’s just so cool to share these things,” she said.
Like a golden retriever
Gutierrez then described Rosales in a very quaint way—she said he’s like a golden retriever.
“I guess maybe you know this already, but he’s the type of person who, well, is like a golden retriever. He’s very happy to be with people, very enthusiastic, super caring. Kapag kinakausap niya ang tao, parang kaibigan. Wala siyang kaere-ere (When he talks to people, it’s like he’s talking to a friend. He doesn’t have any airs),” she said.
She was pleasantly surprised that the actor shares the same passion for old music.
“Actually, he was surprised that I like the same music. Parang nai-impress siya na alam ko ‘yung lumang kanta (He seemed impressed that I know old songs). Being in the industry for so long, he’s no longer pretentious or careful about what he says,” she said about her co-star.
In addition to their friendship, she discovered they have the same acting coach — Ana Feleo, Laurice Guillen’s daughter.
“I asked her kung paano ba (How do I do this)? I really didn’t know how to play Iris. She is different from everything I’ve done. Wala siyang pinapakitang (She doesn’t show any) vulnerability kahit siya ‘yung inagawan or kahit may sakit siya. Hindi mo siya makikitang umiiyak (even when she’s robbed or in pain. You won’t see her crying),” she explained why she sought Feleo’s help.
Playing Iris as a contravida does not bother Gutierrez.
“Kung maganda ‘yung kuwento, game ako (If the story is good, I’m game). I don’t care kung five minutes lang ako dyan. Kung maganda ‘yung kuwento, kung maganda ‘yung character, game ako (I don’t care if I’m only there for five minutes. If the story is good and the character is good, I’m game),” she explained.