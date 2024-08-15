Jealousy spelled trouble for delivery rider

A delivery rider was arrested by authorities after threatening his lover with a gun during a jealous rage in Manila.

Police identified the rider as Romuald Banal Manalili, who was arrested at the San Shai Spa on Remedios Street in Malate after his girlfriend – identified as Kaylie Badaron Ligones -- reported the incident to police.

The couple had argued after Manalili became jealous of one of Ligones’ customers. During the argument, Manalili threatened to kill Ligones, saying, “No one will help you, and don’t let me see you with another man.”

Responding officers found Manalili in possession of a handgun with 11 bullets.

The suspect was detained at the Manila Police District’s Station 5 and will face charges of grave threats and violation of the gun ban law.