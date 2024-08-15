Intelligence seminars expanded

Private security guards in the Philippines can be a powerful force in gathering intelligence, according to Civil Security Group chief Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan O. Okubo on Thursday.

In his speech during the Basic Information Collection and Analysis Seminar for private security agencies, Okubo told 61 Metro Manila-based security agencies that their role in public safety and national security is crucial.

He added that security guards work in a variety of settings, including airports and commercial establishments, and are often on the front lines of potential threats.

Okubo stressed that they can help identify and report suspicious activity related to national security, terrorism, espionage, smuggling, drug trafficking and other crimes as he urged security agencies to submit daily reports to intelligence units.