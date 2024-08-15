GUCCI INAUGURATES A NEW BOUTIQUE IN NUSTAR RESORT AND CASINO

The opening marks the first boutique for the House in Cebu City and the fourth in the country.
Gucci is expanding its presence in the Philippines with the opening of a new boutique in Cebu City. Situated at The Mall in Nustar Resort and Casino in the city of Cebu, the space spans over 248 square meters and carries a wide selection of pieces for both men and women, including ready-to-wear, handbags, luggage, shoes, silks, eyewear, jewelry, fragrances and more.
The store showcases an intentionally essential interior designed to place Gucci’s collections at the fore. Interiors feature optical marble flooring inspired by designs in historic buildings, complemented by acid green and yellow carpeting, which define various areas within the boutique. Brushed steel countertops and furniture add to the sophisticated aesthetic.
Rich hues and clean lines are combined with a deep appreciation for Italian craftsmanship and design and the desire to emphasize its global resonance. Owing to the creative vision that inspired the renovations of the Monte Napoleone store in Milan and Gucci Wooster in NY, the store features curated pieces from Italian designers B&B, Cassina and Minotti, aligning with Sabato De Sarno’s contemporary aesthetic.
The journey through the boutique is conceived as a visual experience for visitors. Upon entering, the Gucci Valigeria, a line of heritage-infused trolleys, duffle bags, and other accessories takes center stage within the space. A back-lit white alabaster wall spotlights a selection of Horsebit 1955 icon handbags, including an evolved mini shoulder bag variation with two bold colorways that are exclusively available in Gucci Nustar. Complementing an impressive array of ready-to-wear selections for both men and women are the latest collection of shoes that are highlighted in two different display walls.
As part of Gucci’s commitment to implement and enhance eco-friendly initiatives and energy-efficient technologies in the House’s stores worldwide, the new boutique is designed using LEED guidelines and principles to monitor and promote energy efficiency.