GUCCI INAUGURATES A NEW BOUTIQUE IN NUSTAR RESORT AND CASINO

The opening marks the first boutique for the House in Cebu City and the fourth in the country.

Gucci is expanding its presence in the Philippines with the opening of a new boutique in Cebu City. Situated at The Mall in Nustar Resort and Casino in the city of Cebu, the space spans over 248 square meters and carries a wide selection of pieces for both men and women, including ready-to-wear, handbags, luggage, shoes, silks, eyewear, jewelry, fragrances and more.

The store showcases an intentionally essential interior designed to place Gucci’s collections at the fore. Interiors feature optical marble flooring inspired by designs in historic buildings, complemented by acid green and yellow carpeting, which define various areas within the boutique. Brushed steel countertops and furniture add to the sophisticated aesthetic.

Rich hues and clean lines are combined with a deep appreciation for Italian craftsmanship and design and the desire to emphasize its global resonance. Owing to the creative vision that inspired the renovations of the Monte Napoleone store in Milan and Gucci Wooster in NY, the store features curated pieces from Italian designers B&B, Cassina and Minotti, aligning with Sabato De Sarno’s contemporary aesthetic.