Go reminds Pinoys, legislators to support Paralympians

In a statement delivered ahead of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris, France, taking place from 28 August to 8 September, Senator Bong Go reiterated his commitment to supporting Filipino para-athletes.

“Bigyan natin ng kaukulang suporta ang ating mga para-athletes. Pinaghirapan din po nila ang makakuha ng ginto, pinaghirapan din po nila ang bawat laban. Pinagpawisan din po nila. Pareho naman ‘yung ginto, silver, and bronze na mapapanalunan nila. Karangalan rin po ‘yon para sa ating bayan,” he said.

He further advocated for an increase in government incentives for para-athletes, emphasizing fairness and inclusivity in sports.

“Dapat po’y ma-increase naman po ang kanilang incentives na matatanggap mula sa gobyerno. Ano ba naman ‘yung maliit na halaga kumpara po sa kanilang hirap at karangalan na dala-dala para sa ating bayan,” added Go.

Go authored Senate Bill No. 2116, a proposal that aims to amend Republic Act No. 10699, also known as the "National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act." The proposed measure seeks to upgrade the incentives for para-athletes competing in international competitions.

This bill also intends to provide equal opportunities and recognition to all athletes, thereby promoting inclusivity and diversity in sports.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Go has continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs. This funding aims to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level.

As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge the government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots level.

“Let us continue to support our competing athletes while also exerting efforts to expand grassroots sports programs to provide opportunities for our youth to excel in their chosen fields not only in sports but in life!" he urged.