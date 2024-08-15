FAR FROM SATISFIED: After Olympic success, ‘King Caloy’ targets new crowns

Despite winning two Olympic gold medals, Carlos Yulo remains far from satisfied.

The 24-year-old gymnastics titan yesterday said he is targeting the crowns in the men’s individual and men’s team all-around events when he competes in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Yulo, who ruled the floor exercise and vault apparatus of the recent Paris Olympics, said he wants to win gold medals in other events, especially the all-around, where powerhouse countries like China, Japan and Great Britain are loading it over.

In the previous Olympics, Japanese superstar Shinnosuke Oka ruled the individual all-around with Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng of China clinching the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Yulo finished 12th.

Oka eventually returned to power Japan in the team all-around event while China and the Unites States bagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Yulo said his eyes are fixed on these two jewels when he marches to Los Angeles for another shot at Olympic glory.

“I want to target the individual all-around medal this time. I still have a lot to work on since my strong suits are in the floor and vault,” Yulo said in a news briefing that was held two days after he arrived from Paris.

“I still want to retain my titles in those events and hopefully get into the parallel bars final.”

Yulo also raised the idea of competing in the team all-around as he also wants his teammates to experience the thrill of stepping on the podium in the biggest sporting conclave.

“It’s one of my dreams to see my teammates get a medal (in the Olympics). I’m praying for my teammates and we will be able to accomplish our goals together.”

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion raised the possibility of assembling a “Dream Team” for the LA Games with Yulo’s younger brother Eldrew, Miguel Besana and Filipino-British Jake Jarman, who got a bronze medal in floor exercise, joining Yulo in representing the Philippines.

However, the inclusion of Jarman remains unsure as he has yet to get a clearance from the British Olympic Committee.

But for now, thinking about the LA Olympics is the least among Yulo’s priorities, especially with the incentives and rewards coming his way.

In fact, Toyota Philippines just announced that a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado worth P4.8 million will be given to Yulo after a stunning performance in Paris.

He would also receive P20 million reward as mandated by law under the Republic Act 10699 aside from the P20 million given by the President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos and the P14 million that will be handed by the House of Representatives.

Yulo will also get to stay in his new P32-million condominium unit courtesy of Megaworld Corporation and is set to get a P-6 million house-and-lot unit in Nasugbu, Batangas from Philippine Airlines also provided Yulo with 150,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for life while Cebu Pacific awarded him with 28 free domestic and international flights along with the rest of the Philippine Olympic delegation.

Sports betting app Arena Plus also chimed in, giving Yulo, an ambassador of the brand, P5 million for winning two gold medals in Paris.

Eight-division boxing world champion Manny Pacquiao also vowed to reward him with an undisclosed amount while former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson pledged P5 million.

“Actually, I haven’t really thought about it yet what are the things that I actually get. I really appreciated the help but the gold medal, that’s the ultimate prize,” Yulo said.

“Now, I’m just focused on my personal life since it’s important to balance my life. After competing in tournaments and long months of planning, I finally achieved my dreams and I am thankful to the Lord for making it happen.”