EDSA-Kamuning flyover opens ahead of schedule

The southbound lane of the Kamuning flyover in Quezon City reopened yesterday following a three-month retrofitting, completed ahead of schedule, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes attributed the early completion of the retrofitting, which was aimed at ensuring the safety of motorists and the general public, to the cooperation and close coordination among the concerned agencies.

“The DPWH was able to finish the flyover’s retrofitting works two months ahead of schedule, which was intended to strengthen and prepare it for potential earthquakes, including the anticipated 'Big One,'” said Artes. The retrofitting work on the flyover began in May, with the initial target completion set for October.

While the DPWH has completed the repairs allowing drivers to use the flyover, DPWH National Capital Region (NCR) Regional Director Loreta Malaluan noted that continuing work is still focused on the area beneath the flyover.

Data from the MMDA Traffic Engineering Center showed that 24,000 four-wheeled vehicles and 23,000 motorcycles traverse the southbound lanes of the flyover daily.

Artes also mentioned that coordination with other agencies is ongoing for the reinforcement of other bridges in Metro Manila, such as the Guadalupe Bridge and the Magallanes flyover in Makati City.

“Rehabilitation works are ongoing on the Magallanes flyover, but only during the night, with no closures implemented to minimize inconvenience to vehicular traffic,” Artes added.

Meanwhile, repairs on the Guadalupe Bridge are still in the planning stages, as a temporary bridge must be constructed first to accommodate passing vehicles.