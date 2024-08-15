DTI, PDEA to double efforts vs illegal vapes

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have officially sealed their collaboration to crack down on vape products containing illegal drugs.

This was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) by Assistant Secretary and Fair-Trade Group Supervising Head Agaton Teodoro Uvero and PDEA Undersecretary Virgilio Lazo on August 8, 2024. The MOA aims to combat vape products infused with illegal drugs.

The MOA emphasizes the urgent need for robust and proactive measures to detect and investigate illegal substances infiltrating consumer products, particularly vape products.

“This agreement leverages the combined resources and expertise of the DTI and the PDEA to ensure product safety and protect the public—particularly our youth—from the infiltration of illegal drugs, including marijuana-infused vapes,” said DTI’s Uvero.

For his part, PDEA’s Lazo recognized the action-oriented partnership with the DTI as an aggressive move to address and dismantle distribution networks of drug-infused products.

The MOA mandates that PDEA will work closely with the DTI and other relevant enforcement agencies to detect and investigate any leads or intelligence involving illegal drug-infused vape products and other consumer products.

The MOA further reaffirms the DTI and PDEA’s commitment to implementing Republic Act (RA) No. 11900, also known as the Vape Law, and enforcing RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, respectively.

The collaboration builds on the DTI’s previous efforts, including a DTI-led briefing session in June with the PDEA and major e-commerce platforms, where they discussed measures to address the presence of marijuana-infused vape products in the Philippine market.

To recall, the DTI issued Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 24-03, Series of 2024, last month, suspending the online sale of vape products due to their significant threat to the health and safety of minors.

The DTI then urged consumers to report any retailers who sell uncertified consumer products through the DTI Consumer Care Hotline (1-384) or via email at consumercare@dti.gov.ph.