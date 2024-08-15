DTI, PDEA crack down on drug-infused vapes

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have formalized their collaboration to combat the proliferation of vape products containing illegal drugs.

The partnership was solidified with the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on 8 August by Assistant Secretary and Fair Trade Group supervising head Agaton Teodoro Uvero and PDEA Undersecretary Virgilio Lazo.

The agreement underscores the urgency of implementing robust measures to detect and investigate illegal substances infiltrating consumer products, particularly vape products.

“This agreement leverages the combined resources and expertise of the DTI and the PDEA to ensure product safety and protect the public — particularly our youth — from the infiltration of illegal drugs, including marijuana-infused vapes,” Uvero said.

PDEA’s Lazo highlighted the partnership as an aggressive move to address and dismantle distribution networks of drug-infused products.

Under the MoA, the PDEA will work closely with DTI and other relevant enforcement agencies to detect and investigate any leads or intelligence involving illegal drug-infused vape products and other consumer goods.

The agreement also reaffirmed the DTI’s and PDEA’s commitment to enforcing Republic Act 11900, or the Vape Law, and RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The collaboration builds on the DTI’s earlier efforts, including a June briefing with PDEA and major e-commerce platforms. The session focused on addressing the presence of marijuana-infused vape products in the Philippine market.

In July, the DTI issued Department Administrative Order 24-03, Series of 2024, which suspended the online sale of vape products due to the significant threat they pose to the health and safety of minors.

The DTI urged consumers to report any retailers selling uncertified consumer products through the DTI Consumer Care Hotline (1-384) or via email at consumercare@dti.gov.ph.