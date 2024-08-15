DA promotes agri-sustainability through compost facility

The Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Thursday its plans to establish a composting facility for biodegradable wastes, aimed at promoting sustainable farming and aiding farmers with the high costs of chemical fertilizers.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., said that, by converting biodegradable wastes into compost, farmers will be adopting organic fertilizers, which will enhance soil fertility, reduce groundwater pollution, and lower production costs.

Compost application increases soil organic matter, boosts microbial activity, improves water retention, and ultimately enhances overall soil quality and crop productivity.

"This approach not only supports sustainable farming practices but also reduces the need for synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, leading to significant cost savings and increased returns on investment for farmers,” Laurel added.

The DA said the state-of-the-art facility will be equipped with a rotary composter and a biomass shredder with a maximum capacity of one ton per load. This will to cater to larger-scale composting needs and enhance production sustainability.

“The facility will support efficient processing of biodegradable waste into compost fertilizer, facilitating better waste management and promoting organic farming. The advanced specifications ensure its suitability for extensive composting operations, helping communities manage waste more effectively while improving soil health,” DA's statement read.

The initiative follows Republic Act No. 10068, or the Organic Agriculture Act of 2010, which supports the promotion, development, and implementation of the practice of organic agriculture in the Philippines that will cumulatively condition and enrich the fertility of the soil, increase farm productivity, reduce pollution and destruction of the environment, and prevent the depletion of natural resources.

Eligible recipients of the project include government-registered civil society organizations advocating organic farming, with priority given to participatory guarantee groups, according to DA.