On Thursday, 15 August, 2024, a joint team from the Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Quezon City government inspected livestock, poultry, and meat products on delivery trucks along Commonwealth Avenue, Doña Carmen, Quezon City. These checkpoints are part of the BAI's efforts to curb the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF). | Via Analy Labor ANALY LABOR

Photos Commonwealth ASF Inspection