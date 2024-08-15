China using militia ships to encroach — PCG

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has accused the China Coast Guard (CCG) of employing maritime militia vessels and fishing fleets to encroach on the exclusive economic zones of other countries in the South China Sea (SCS).

Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, criticized the CCG after the crew of its vessel 5303 were seen engaging in seemingly friendly interactions with the crew on board Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) ships and other small fishing vessels that have been swarming the SCS.

“They interacted with the crew of the CMM as if they were familiar acquaintances, sharing meals. It is evident that no formal boarding procedures were carried out by the CCG to question the CMM’s intentions, despite their prolonged presence without any signs of fishing,” Tarriela said.

The CCG 5303 replaced China’s largest coast guard vessel, the 5901, also known as “The Monster Ship,” which had been anchored at the Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea since 3 July.

Escoda Shoal lies 75 nautical miles from the coast of mainland Palawan and is within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile EEZ.

In a video released by the PCG on Thursday, Tarriela expressed concern over the relationship between the crews of the CCG, CMM and fishing fleets, which have been swarming various areas of the SCS, including locations within the Philippines’ EEZ in the West Philippine Sea.

Tarriela said this was a clear indication that the CCG fully recognizes the CMM as an “integral part” of its maritime operations and encroachment activities across the entire SCS.

He also noted that the state-subsidized maritime militia vessels were consistently supporting the CCG and the People’s Liberation Army Navy in “intimidating” China’s neighboring maritime states, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

According to Tarriela, China has registered the CCG 5303 as one of its authorized inspection ships under the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission’s Registry of Authorized Inspection Vessels.