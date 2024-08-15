BREAKING: Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

Five individuals who allegedly supplied ketamine to "Friends" star Matthew Perry have been charged in connection with his overdose death, according to U.S. officials. The charges come nearly a year after Perry was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home, prompting widespread grief from fans. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada stated that the accused took advantage of Perry's addiction issues for financial gain, fully aware of the risks involved.

The charges include conspiracy to distribute ketamine and other related offenses against two doctors, Perry's assistant, a broker, and a North Hollywood drug dealer known as the "Ketamine Queen." Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing in the hit TV series "Friends," was 54 when he passed away last October. An autopsy confirmed that his death resulted from the acute effects of ketamine, a drug the actor was using as part of a supervised therapy.

Estrada revealed that Perry had relapsed into addiction in late 2023 and was supplied ketamine by the two doctors, who reportedly sold him 20 vials of the drug for $55,000 over two months. The investigation also uncovered that Perry had acquired additional vials from Jasveen Sangha, the so-called "Ketamine Queen." Authorities discovered a "drug-selling emporium" at Sangha's residence, leading to charges that could result in life imprisonment for her and lengthy sentences for the other defendants.

The charges underscore the dangers of exploiting vulnerable individuals struggling with addiction. Estrada condemned the actions of the accused, emphasizing their disregard for Perry's well-being in pursuit of profit. The case highlights the risks of illicit ketamine use, particularly for those with underlying health conditions, and serves as a tragic reminder of the devastating impact of addiction.

(Sources: By Andrew Marszal, Daniel Lawler and Julien Dury, AFP; Andrew Dalton and Kaitlyn Huamani, AP News)