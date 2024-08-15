Army holds info drive against insurgents

MARIA AURORA, Aurora — The Philippine Army (PA) conducted an information drive against the illegal recruitment of youngsters by communist terrorist group (CTG) at Aurora State College of Technology (ASCOT) Bazal of this town on Tuesday.

According to 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion acting commander Lt. Col. Aries Quinto, a total of 840 students took part in the Youth Infiltration School Awareness held at the ASCOT. The lecture was led by 1st Lieutenant Jessa Mae N. Naman, acting Civil Military Operation (CMO) Officer, and was coordinated with Dean Maria Luz F. Cabatan.

Quinto said that the information drive is part of their effort to counter the attempts of communist rebels to lure the youth.

“We are conducting this information and education campaign to enlighten the youth, parents, and teachers to become more aware and vigilant on the lies, and deceptive recruitment of the CTG; more so, there is a need to keep them educated,” Quinto said.

A film showing on the “Memoirs of a Teenage Rebel,” a true story of an ex-rebel, a defector of the New People’s Army (NPA) reveals her dark past as one of its ranking operatives: from her initial recruitment and rise, to the eventual life-changing events which awakens her into realizing that she’s fighting the wrong war.

Quinto also said that the troops discussed national security threats, the infiltration efforts of the NPA and its recruitment schemes among others to the students.

“Your 91st IB will continue to conduct to the fullest level this kind of info drive until all students, parents and teachers are aware of the deceptive propaganda of the terrorist organization,” Quinto said.

2nd Year College students of Agriculture and Aquatic Science Baby Ann Gracia Mae L. Eresmas said that she is very thankful to 91st IB for the awareness that has been given to them about the real intentions of communist terrorist-front organizations.