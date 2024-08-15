Ambassador Endo meets with Philippine Nikkei-jin Kai officials

On August 14, 2024, Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Endo Kazuya welcomed Camarines Sur 1st District Congressman Tsuyoshi Anthony Horibata, President of the Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai Rengokai (a federation of Filipinos descended from Japanese nationals), Dr. Ines Yamanouchi Mallari, and other officials of the organization to his residence (see photo).
During the visit, the Ambassador discussed the current situation and issues concerning the war-displaced Japanese descendants in the Philippines, known as "Filipino Nikkei-jin." This meeting reflects the Embassy of Japan’s commitment to providing maximum support to the remaining Filipino Nikkei-jin, facilitating their granting of Japanese nationality and ensuring a smooth temporary return to Japan.