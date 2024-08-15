AirAsia ensures trips halal friendly

Through its collaboration with the Philippine Halal Trade and Tourism Authority and the Universal Islamic Center (UIC), AirAsia Philippines is helping to improve the country’s reputation as a halal-friendly travel destination.

Regardless of the destination, AirAsia has provided lunch options certified as halal on all of its flights since its inception.

AirAsia’s Santan in-flight menu offers a variety of dishes that cater to a wide range of palates while maintaining halal requirements.

From traditional Asean cuisine like Nasi Lemak and Chicken Teriyaki to beloved Filipino delicacies like Chicken Inasal and Beef Tapa.

In addition to offering halal food on its flights, the airline is strengthening its stance by holding the Halal Culinary Cup in Davao just ahead of the Kadayawan festival.

To highlight the region’s rich flavors and culinary legacy, the winning dish from this competition will be served on the aircraft menu.

Inclusive travel

“AirAsia is delighted to set the standard for providing and creating inclusive travel experiences. We are always improving our products to ensure that Muslim friends feel welcome and at home when they visit our wonderful country,” AirAsia CEO Ricky Isla shares.

Universal Islamic Center and Philippine Halal Trade and Tourism president Marilou Ampuan stated that the airlines play a vital role in halal promotion as they are of the forefront of accommodating and catering to Muslim consumers in tourism.

Meals that are compliant with halal cater to the huge Muslim passengers’ dietary requirements, and Airasia’s commitment and dedication to being inclusive by providing a selection of halal meals demonstrate that traveling to the Philippines is accessible and accommodating for Muslim travelers. They are thankful to AirAsia PH for their support and for making this partnership possible.