A healthy life – a spoonful at a time

It all began with a father’s love for his son. Romy Sia, the chief executive officer and co-owner of Healthy Options, struggled to find food and snacks for his young boy, who suffered from multiple food allergies. The family had to travel abroad just to get clean, natural, unprocessed food — and this was over three decades ago.

In response, Sia, along with Christian Tan, founded Healthy Options, opening its very first branch in 1995 at Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City. Today, Healthy Options is the largest all-natural products store in Asia and boasts 34 branches in the Philippines.

Shopping at Healthy Options can be intimidating at first—not only because the products are expensive, but also because someone starting a healthy lifestyle may not know where to begin. The store offers rows of herbal and food supplements and shelves filled with snacks and ingredients, all seemingly promising to heal, manage symptoms, or simply boost one’s health.

At a recent media event hosted by Healthy Options to launch their new campaign, titled “Be Kind to Future You,” Sia assured the press that all his store staff—who, he noted, are college graduates and paid above minimum wage — are available to assist customers. Besides, he pointed out, with the advent of Google, customers can perform pre-shopping research and take responsibility for their purchases.

It’s true—before heading to Healthy Options, one can easily check which products to buy, which to avoid, or which ingredients might interact with their medications.

Sia emphasized that staff members, when asked by customers, would advise them to consult their physician first, especially if they are taking maintenance drugs. The 65-year-old Sia clarified that they do not encourage customers to buy herbal medications and supplements as replacements for their doctor’s prescriptions. That’s how cautious Healthy Options is.