23 Hermosa FMR projects okayed

HERMOSA, Bataan — A total of 23 Farm-to-Market projects of the Municipal Agricultural Office including those of Office of the Provincial Agriculturist and Regional Agricultural Engineering Division have been validated and are ready for implementation.

This was learned yesterday from Mayor Jopet Inton who said that these are in addition to the earlier deliveries of farm equipment and machineries that had been received by the farmers in this town.

“Currently, the Municipal Agricultural Office is giving seeds to the farmers association in Hermosa. The office is also monitoring oil spill and watch our coastal areas, pointed out Inton.”

The agricultural programs of Mayor Inton got boosted with the delivery Monday of various farm machineries.

This was confirmed by Municipal Agricultural Office head Vincent Mangulabnan who reported what he called “pagyabong ng agrikultura” in the town of Hermosa.

Owing to the initiatives of Mayor Inton, the Municipal Agricultural Office of Hermosa has received four units of Pump and Engine Set under High Value Crops Development Program of Department of Agriculture — Regional Field Office III and 16 units of pump and Engine Set under Corn Program.

Aside from this, Mayor Inton said that Hermosa got two units of handtractor and additional unit of Single-Pass Rice Mill from PhilMec.