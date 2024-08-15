2 tropical cyclones monitored outside PAR

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Thursday that it is monitoring two tropical cyclones outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

According to Assistant Weather Services chief and spokesperson Chris Perez, the two tropical cyclones have international names ‘Ampil’ and ‘Wukong,’ which are currently located in the ocean in the eastern part of Japan.

However, he said that the two are at present far from the Philippine landmass and are not affecting the country.

"In terms of direct effect, we have no expected effect. [B]ut it will continue to influence the southwest monsoon (habagat), which is currently affecting the Northern Luzon area,” he said in a televised interview.