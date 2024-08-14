Zachary Levi brings imagination to life in ‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’

The enduring family classic Harold and the Purple Crayon has a playful new twist in the film adaptation, where Harold is no longer a toddler, but grows up and travels to the real world. Playing the titular character is Zachary Levi, who’s no stranger to showing off his comedic chops with roles like Billy Batson in Shazam!

“Zac embodies everything that Harold stands for: whimsy, childlike wonder, a kind of joyful optimism,” says executive producer Jeremy Stein. “I really, truly look at Zac and think of Tom Hanks in Big. He sells Harold’s journey with such magnificent maturity and sympathy.”

Levi is excited about Harold’s new journey beyond his fantastical world, and the deeper meaning behind all the laughter. “When I saw the script, I loved the idea of Harold getting out of his comfort zone, going into the real world and embarking on an adventure with innocence and wide-eyed naivete,” Levi says. “That quest for answers is a driving force for him.”

Tanya Reynolds, Levi’s co-star who plays Harold’s friend Porcupine, feels that there’s a lot of Harold’s qualities in Levi. “Harold is filled with joy and thrilled to be alive,” she says. “Zac has that same lovely, playful and wholesome energy.”

Levi shares that his friends have been excited to see him don the iconic Harold onesie when they found out about his role in the film. “When I tell my friends I’m working on Harold and the Purple Crayon, they try to figure out who I’m playing,” says Levi. “When I tell them Harold, they just laugh. I think they’re hoping to see me running around in Harold’s onesie.” He grins. “They may or may not get to see a little of that.”

Let your imagination go wild as Harold and the Purple Crayon opens in Philippine cinemas on 21 August.