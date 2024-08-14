Winford Manila announces August activities, promotions

Winford Resort & Casino Manila has announced their slate of promotions and activities for August, featuring a diverse lineup of events and special offers.

Ice Seguerra Live Concert

On 24 August, multi-platinum artist Ice Seguerra will perform at the Hippodrome Bar & Lounge. Seguerra's concert will showcase his signature style and renowned hits. Reservations are required for this 21-and-above event.

“Wheels for the Win” Raffle Draws

The “Wheels for the Win” raffle will offer two major draws this month. On 17 August, a P300,000 free play prize will be awarded. On 31 August, the grand prize is a Honda BR-V 1.5 V CVT. Drawings will occur from 7 PM to 9 PM at the Hippodrome Bar & Lounge, with the points earning period running from 1-31 August, 2024.

“Tropical Hurricane” Cocktail Promotion

The “Tropical Hurricane” cocktail is featured this August, available at the Hippodrome Bar and Zabana Bar. This blue cocktail pairs with baked scallops and is served from 7 PM to 3 AM at the Hippodrome Bar and from 8 AM to 10 PM at Zabana Bar, running until 31 August, 2024.

Graduation Room Promo

In celebration of this year’s graduates, Winford offers a Graduation Room Promo at P6,900 nett. This package includes an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room, buffet breakfast for two, a 20% food and beverage voucher, and additional benefits. Bookings are available until 30 October, 2024, for stays from Monday to Thursday until 31 October, 2024.

For reservations, readers may contact (02) 8528-3600 or email reservations@winfordmanila.com