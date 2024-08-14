UnionBank Wealth Mgmt hosts 2024 midyear market outlook

UnionBank (UB) Wealth Management and UnionBank Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Inc. (UFSI) recently held their 2024 midyear market outlook for high-value clients. The bi-annual forum provided the latest global and local market insights and strategies, while also updating attendees on new perks and wealth solutions.

UB Wealth Management Head and UFSI Board Director delivered the event's keynote address, where she discussed UnionBank’s vision within the Aboitiz conglomerate, emphasizing their commitment to advancing wealth management: “As we look forward to the future, we reiterate our steadfast commitment to continue delivering excellent service and to constantly seek new ways to enhance the value we provide.”

Product partners BlackRock, JP Morgan Asset Management, and Lombard Odier led discussions on global investment themes. Attendees gained insights into the global economy’s resilience, central bank monetary policies, and the impact of geopolitical tensions on financial markets.

The forum also presented actionable opportunities in global investing, real estate, infrastructure assets, and major brands. UnionBank Investment Management and Trust Corporation (UBIMTC) offered perspectives on local economic and financial markets.

New perks and benefits

The Wealth Management group introduced new benefits, including complimentary deposit insurance against cyber fraud, free ATM withdrawals worldwide, free airport lounge access, and high transaction ATM limits.

Clients now have access to over 360 Bonds, including US Fixed Income Securities and Structured Notes, and more than 90 Investment Funds. The Qualified Buyers Program was also previewed, offering exclusive strategies from global fund houses and international bonds. Attendees were also treated to a virtual tour of the new Wealth Center at The Ark by UnionBank in Makati City.

UB Wealth Management also announced a limited-time referral reward increase. From 18 July to 30 September, 2024, rewards for UnionBank Elite and UnionBank Access referrals will be doubled. Successful referrals will earn P20,000 for Elite and P4,000 for Access, along with up to 1.22 million UnionBank Miles for flights to Europe or other destinations.

Gratitude to clients

The two-night forum featured live performances by bossa nova singer Sitti and the Manila String Machine.

UFSI President and CEO Ramon Melchor Tejero in Manila and UnionBank Wealth Management Sales Network Head Gautam Sharma in Cebu expressed gratitude to clients: “When we embarked on this journey together, our vision was clear: to build a relationship rooted in the purpose of sharing novel ways to experience wealth. Today, as I look around this room, I am filled with pride and gratitude for what we have accomplished together. Your trust in us has been the cornerstone of our success.”

UnionBank Consumer Banking Head and UFSI Chairman of the Board Manoj Varma, along with senior bank executives, led the celebratory toast that concluded the event.