Timmy Albert drops feel-good anthem ‘FAVORITE’

After the mesmerizing single “SOLO” released last May, Timmy Albert continues to dazzle and spread good vibes with “FAVORITE,” featuring Manu Guzman.

“FAVORITE” signifies a wonderful and vibrant phase of Timmy’s career as a musician with its soulful track that seamlessly blends classic R&B and funk. With the help of his childhood friend Manu, the two bonded in the studio and smoothly intertwined their vocals, creating an irresistible groove that transports listeners to the nostalgic honeymoon stages of love, reminiscent of Timmy’s viral hit “FEELINGS.”

Produced by RJ and Ryan Pineda, “FAVORITE “ is more than just a love song. Its lush and dynamic production elevates it to a genuine feel-good anthem, designed to uplift spirits and touch the soul. The track pays homage to the vibrant energy and retro vibes of classic R&B, infused with a modern flair that makes it a standout addition to any playlist.

Moreover, the song “FEELINGS,” which boasts over 6.5 million streams, recently caught the attention of Mikha Lim of BINI, who featured it on her Spotify playlist, and TXT’s Yeonjun, who mentioned it during his livestream in 2021. This new release carries forward this legacy, blending nostalgia with a fresh and invigorating sound.

Upon its release, Timmy’s “FAVORITE” has already made waves by being featured on nine Spotify New Music Friday Playlists across different territories.