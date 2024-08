LOOK: Filipino Olympians, led by two-time gold medalist Carlos Yulo, beam with joy as they greet their supporters during the heroes' welcome parade along the streets of Manila and Pasay City on Wednesday, 14 August 2024. Yummie Dingding

