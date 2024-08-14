Subic Freeport students place third in Philippine Robotics Olympiad

Three students from the Special Education Center for the Gifted (SPED-G) Kalayaan in Subic Bay Freeport recently earned third place in the Future Innovators Category at the 23rd Philippine Robotics Olympiad.

The competition -- held at Ayala Malls Trinoma, Quezon City – saw the triumph of Grade Six students Anne Margarette A. Inton, Dru Triguero and Zyrene Tantay of the Aerosense Team.

They were guided by coaches Ma Alon Elago, John Lester Perez and Principal Abdon Bayle.

The team’s entry, named Aerosense, featured an ESP32 Drone-Based System designed for real-time environmental monitoring of air quality, humidity, and temperature. The RoboMission Finals, with the theme "Earth Allies," took place on 29 July at the Felta Multimedia Center.

During their courtesy call to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), chairperson and administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño congratulated the team and their coaches.

“We are very proud of your achievements. You have shown that the country’s best and brightest robotics students come from Subic Bay Freeport Zone. Mabuhay po kayo sa inyong naabot,” Aliño said.

The Aerosense Team explained that their project addresses critical environmental issues such as air pollution and climate change, highlighting the need for effective monitoring solutions amid rapid urbanization and industrialization.