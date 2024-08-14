Subic Freeport students 3rd in Robotics Olympiad

Subic Bay Freeport —Three elementary students at the Special Education for the Gifted (SPED-G) Kalayaan in this premier Freeport recently placed third on the recent Philippine Robotics Olympiad held at the Ayala Malls Trinoma, Quezon City.

During the 23rd Philippine Robotics Olympiad, Grade Six students Anne Margarette A. Inton, Dru Triguero and Zyrene Tantay placed third in the Future Innovators Category Elemetary Level.

The three students are part of the Aerosense Team who is guided by coaches Ma Alon Elago, John Lester Perez and principal Abdon Bayle.

With the theme Earth Allies, the 23rd Philippine Robotics Olympiad Elementary Level RoboMission Finals was held on 29 July at the Felta Multimedia Center where the Aerosense Team displayed their robot, the Aerosense.

The Aerosense is an ESP32 Drone-Based System for an Environmental Real-Time Monitoring of Air Quality, Humidity and Temperature.

During the team’s courtesy call to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose L. Aliño congratulated the members and coaches of Aerosense.

“We are very proud of your achievements. You have shown that the country’s best and brightest robotics students come from Subic Bay Freeport Zone. Mabuhay po kayo sa inyong naabot,” he said. The chairman also congratulated SBMA director Anne Lorraine Adorable Inton, the proud mother of Aerosense member Anne Margarette, for raising a bright and wonderful child.

According to the team, the Aerosense was developed to address critical environmental issues such as air pollution and climate change. “With the rapid urbanization and industrialization of cities, there is a pressing need for effective environmental monitoring solutions,” the team stated.

The Philippine Robotics Olympiad is an annual science educational event that primarily aims to challenge the intellectual skills and critical thinking of elementary and high school students.