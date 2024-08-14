Sting ops nab 3 druggies

Authorities arrested three people during a drug bust early Wednesday in Makati City.

Police identified the suspects as alias Arvin, alias Magie and alias Mike, who were nabbed about 12:01 a.m. on Osmeña Street in Barangay Poblacion.

The suspects were allegedly caught selling drugs in a sting operation conducted by the Makati City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit and Olympia Police Substation.

Officers seized about 15 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P102,000, along with drug paraphernalia and cash.

The suspects were detained and will face charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.