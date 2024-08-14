Starlite aids San Juan Carina victims

On Saturday, 3 August, Starlite Holdings Corp. conducted relief operations to support families affected by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon in two barangays in San Juan City. Relief efforts provided aid to 1,000 evacuees in Barangay Batis and nearly 900 families in Barangay Kabayanan.

Each affected family received five kilos of rice, while approximately 100 Starlite employees impacted by the typhoon also received assistance.

Barangay Batis Chairperson Dino Geneston expressed his gratitude, stating, “Maraming salamat po sa Starlite Holdings Corp. sa tulong na ipinahatid ninyo sa amin, at sa mga pamilyang nasalanta at naapektuhan ng bagyong Carina na naninirahan sa Brgy. Batis."

Starlite AVP Jason Cajustin emphasized the company's commitment to community support: “Sana po sa pamamagitan ng maliit na tulong na ito ay naipadama po namin sa inyong lahat na mayroon po tayong isang kompanya na laging may malasakit, pagmamahal, at handa pong tumulong sa ating mga kababayan.”

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s recent assessments reported that Typhoon Carina, which intensified the southwest monsoon, caused heavy rainfall, severe flooding, and landslides across the Philippines, resulting in at least 14 fatalities and displacing over 700,000.