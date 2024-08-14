Staggering prize pool awaits at M6 World Championship

The highest prize pool in M-Series history awaits teams that qualify for the M6 Mobile Legends World Championship later this year at a yet-to-be-determined venue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Touted as the grandest stage of competitive Mobile Legends, sixteen teams from around the world will battle for the lion's share of the $1,000,000 prize pool, or more than 56 million pesos.

The Philippines will have two teams competing in the upcoming M-Series, as in previous installments. The much-coveted slots to the tournament will be awarded to the top 1 and 2 teams from MPL PH Season 14, which is set to begin on Friday, 16 August at Green Sun in Makati.