Silence on West Philippine Sea raises questions about Duterte's stance

While Vice President Sara Duterte has yet to make any statements asserting her position on the relentless incursions of China against Filipino troops in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), her silence on such a crucial issue already indicates a message, a leader at the House of Representatives said Wednesday.

House Assistant Majority Leader Zia Alonto Adiong, a member of the so-called "Young Guns" in the House, which is vocally supportive of the administration, underscored the importance of Duterte joining the country's collective effort in preserving the national sovereignty and the territorial integrity given her position.

"I'm also wondering what is her position on that. But to me, her silence is already a message. Unless she comes out with an official statement condemning [China]," Adiong said in an interview.

Adiong's remarks came on the heels of the recent incident of a Chinese military aircraft deploying flares in the path of a Philippine Air Force aircraft during a routine maritime patrol over Scarborough Shoal last week.

China's use of flares was its latest dangerous maneuver, adding to a series of past attacks, including the military-grade laser pointing and collusion of boats, among others.

Since assuming power in June 2022, Duterte has yet to issue a statement on the never-ending hostilities between the Philippines and China over the hotly contested WPS—a behaviour repeatedly questioned by House lawmakers and her critics.

His brother, Davao City. Rep. Paolo Duterte had previously jumped to her defense, asserting that it is "not the job of the Vice President to demonize China" and that questions of actions should be directed to Marcos.

Adiong, on the other hand, contended that as a top public official, the VP should not only act according to her mandate but also express a sense of patriotism.

"This issue is not political partisanship, this issue is about statesmanship [and] patriotism. So, I just hope that all our public officials, especially the Vice President, she enjoys a certain degree of influence, and she can use that influence to push this country's fight against the aggression that China is doing," Adiong said.

The Dutertes have openly expressed dissent on the Marcos administration's foreign policies, including the issues on the WPS.

The family patriarch, former President Rodrigo Duterte, has repeatedly criticized his successor, calling Marcos a "crybaby" for counting on the United States' support in handling geopolitical issues with China.

The former president is known to have shared friendly ties and mutual understanding with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his term, notwithstanding the maritime dispute in the South China Sea, which overlaps the WPS.

In January, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte even urged Marcos to resign if he does not have love and aspirations for the Philippines.

China has territorial claims in nearly the entire South China Sea (SCS), which overlaps the WPS, notwithstanding a 2016 arbitral ruling that deemed its sovereignty assertion baseless.

The ruling affirmed the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone in the WPS.

China, however, continues its trick of playing the victim by pinning the blame on the growing dispute in the SCS issue on the Philippines' provocation.