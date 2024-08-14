SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan enlists for military service; JUN embarks on acting career in China

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan begins military duties, while JUN will explore acting opportunities in China during the second half of 2024.

PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement saying, “Jeonghan is due to fulfill his military obligation in the second half of 2024.” Although he filmed most of his content in advance, he will not be able to participate in promotional activities for the 12th mini album or the SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR, which starts in October.

It was revealed that Jeonghan will still be able to meet with CARATs at the previously announced fan signing event and Lollapalooza Berlin. Further details regarding Jeonghan’s military service will be provided in a separate notice.

The label also added that, after thorough discussions with Jun and the other SEVENTEEN members, they have decided that Jun will pursue acting and other opportunities in China during the latter half of the year.

Just like Jeonghan, Jun has completed filming for content that could be prepared in advance. However, due to an overlap with the on-location filming schedule, Jun will not be able to participate in Lollapalooza Berlin, music show performances for the 12th mini album, or the SEVENTEEN [RIGHT HERE] WORLD TOUR.

PLEDIS also stated that, “Jun is determined to participate in SEVENTEEN’s group activities, and though he is unable to take part in the world tour, he will participate as much as he can in schedules that engage with CARATs.”