SCHOLAR'S VISION FOR CHINA-PHL RELATIONS

Chinese scholar Du Lan, deputy director at the China Institute of International Studies, suggested that the Philippines and China pursue a strategic, long-term approach to improve diplomatic relations by focusing on economic, scientific, and cultural collaboration, with practical cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, and energy.
During the exchange of opinions, Du also advocated for increased exchanges among scholars, media professionals, and international students, as well as encouraging travel between the two countries to improve mutual understanding.Ludwig Kalambacal