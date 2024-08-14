Schauffele: Forget Paris heartbreak

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AFP) — Xander Schauffele will try to set aside Paris Olympics heartbreak as he plays alongside gold medalist Scottie Scheffler in the first two rounds of the PGA Tour playoffs.

World No. 2 Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympics champion, and top-ranked Scheffler, who surged on the final day to win in Paris, will be together Thursday and Friday at the PGA St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

Schauffele, who won his first two major titles at this year’s PGA Championship and British Open, shared the lead after the second and third rounds in pursuit of a gold medal repeat in Paris only to fire a 73 in the final round and finish seven strokes behind Scheffler.

“It was bad,” Schauffele said. “I was probably more tired than I thought I was.”

“I was pretty bummed out. I went from thinking I could have a good look at gold to maybe silver, then to bronze, and then to, wow, I’m just spectating now.