San Juan City typhoon victims receive aid

Residents of San Juan City who were adversely affected by the onslaught of typhoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon were provided with much needed assistance recently.

The aid — given by Starlite Holdings Corp. — comprised of five kilograms of rice, which was to nearly 1,900 families in Barangays Batis and Kabayanan who were displaced by the storm.

Also, the firm provided aid to approximately 100 of its employees who were also impacted by the typhoon.

Barangay Batis chief Dino Geneston expressed gratitude to the company for the aid, while Starlite Holdings Corp. assistant vice president Jason Cajustin said that the firm is keen on helping those who are in need.

Cajustin also noted that volunteering for the relief operation was a way for employees to give back to the community and show their appreciation for the company.

“This volunteering opportunity is not just a blessing to us who are here, but most especially to those people who will benefit from this relief operation.”

To recall, typhoon “Carina” intensified the southwest monsoon, causing widespread flooding and landslides across the Philippines.

As of 24 July, the disaster had claimed at least 14 lives and displaced over 700,000 people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.